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Maggie Bagon
Feb 13

They have to do much more than talk about it. We need action. Look at the talk on the campaign trail of Obama and Slick Willie. We need someone like Mamdani who actually walks the walk. Someone like FDR was, not a Clinton or Harris who trot out onstage with the Cheney family.

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Teddy
Feb 14

Thank you. I have been boring my friends and relatives talking about FDR and the “malefactors of great wealth”.FDR was not a coward. He knew that the oligarchs hated him. He said he welcomed their hate. Contrast that with today’s Democrats ,who seem to be more interested in fighting yet another culture war than delivering economic justice.

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