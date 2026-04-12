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janodes's avatar
janodes
Apr 13

When criminals are in power they change the laws to legalize their crimes. Mafia state 101.

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Jay Corvan
Apr 21

David. Did you see trump was interviewed in front of a billboard he had made that said White House : no tax on a tips. But while this may sound innocent there’s more afoot. I think he’s trying to say if sunrise pays you money for a service you could consider it a tip and not pay taxes. So for instance what about bonus money given after salary. Is that a tip ? See how a criminal

Thinks? He’s bending stuff till it breaks , that’s all he’s good at. Lying opportunism.

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