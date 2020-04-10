Too Much Information

Who am I and what is this newsletter about?
I’ve been an award-winning investigative journalist, a newspaper columnist, a radio host. I’ve also worked on a bunch of political campaigns, and most recently served as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign speechwriter. Read this for the explanation of what this newsletter is all about.
Why become a subscriber?
Paying subscribers get full access to the newsletter, archives, a community comments section, as well as some exclusive content like the weekly must-reads. Also, by becoming a paying subscriber, you are investing in our work to maintain and expand this project, which is hugely helpful.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.