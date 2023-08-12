Too Much Information
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
Trump’s Postal Service Chairman Has Led Senate GOP’s $100 Million Super PAC
Trump just installed a former RNC chair to lead the board that oversees USPS -- now the agency faces allegations that it is being used to rig the 2020 …
David Sirota
10 hr
18
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
4
Trump’s Postal Service Chairman Has Led Senate GOP’s $100 Million Super PAC
Trump just installed a former RNC chair to lead the board that oversees USPS -- now the agency faces allegations that it is being used to rig the 2020 …
David Sirota
10 hr
18
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
4
Share
How The Pandemic Humiliated Critics Of Medicare for All
Centrist Democrats and Republicans once pointed to Europe as the example of why single-payer wouldn’t work. Things look different today.
Walker Bragman
Aug 13
33
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
8
How The Pandemic Humiliated Critics Of Medicare for All
Centrist Democrats and Republicans once pointed to Europe as the example of why single-payer wouldn’t work. Things look different today.
Walker Bragman
Aug 13
33
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
8
Share
SCOOP: Hospitals Bankroll The Democrat Who Lets Them Send Patients Surprise Bills
The American Hospital Association is boosting its "friend in Washington" Rep. Richie Neal — as he blocks surprise billing reform.
Donald Shaw
Aug 12
23
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
SCOOP: Hospitals Bankroll The Democrat Who Lets Them Send Patients Surprise Bills
The American Hospital Association is boosting its "friend in Washington" Rep. Richie Neal — as he blocks surprise billing reform.
Donald Shaw
Aug 12
23
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Share
Cuomo Is Protecting His Wall Street Donors From Democratic Tax Bills
Democratic legislators are targeting the financial industry -- but their party’s governor is helping the industry as it frantically lobbies in Albany.
Matthew Cunningham-Cook
Aug 11
18
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Cuomo Is Protecting His Wall Street Donors From Democratic Tax Bills
Democratic legislators are targeting the financial industry -- but their party’s governor is helping the industry as it frantically lobbies in Albany.
Matthew Cunningham-Cook
Aug 11
18
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Share
Gun Lobby Pushes Trump Rule That Could Undercut Its Opponents
Mass shootings have prompted a push to divest from firearms manufacturers — now the gun lobby is praising a Labor Department proposal that could deflat…
Julia Rock
Aug 10
8
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Gun Lobby Pushes Trump Rule That Could Undercut Its Opponents
Mass shootings have prompted a push to divest from firearms manufacturers — now the gun lobby is praising a Labor Department proposal that could deflat…
Julia Rock
Aug 10
8
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Share
TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/9/20 (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Editor’s Note: In response to reader feedback, we’ve added a new section called “Follow That Story” to the Weekend Reading List for subscribers. This s…
David Sirota
Aug 9
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/9/20 (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Editor’s Note: In response to reader feedback, we’ve added a new section called “Follow That Story” to the Weekend Reading List for subscribers. This s…
David Sirota
Aug 9
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
Share
Susan Rice’s Considerable Past Fossil Fuel Investments
One of the finalists in Joe Biden’s “veepstakes” is a longtime investor in fossil fuels, financial disclosures reveal.
Walker Bragman
Aug 7
36
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
4
Susan Rice’s Considerable Past Fossil Fuel Investments
One of the finalists in Joe Biden’s “veepstakes” is a longtime investor in fossil fuels, financial disclosures reveal.
Walker Bragman
Aug 7
36
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
4
Share
TMI Report Prompts Dem Party FEC Complaint Against Ilhan Omar’s Opponent
Antone Melton-Meaux’s campaign has routed 78 percent of its spending through anonymous vendors to get around DCCC blacklist.
Andrew Perez
Aug 6
31
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
4
TMI Report Prompts Dem Party FEC Complaint Against Ilhan Omar’s Opponent
Antone Melton-Meaux’s campaign has routed 78 percent of its spending through anonymous vendors to get around DCCC blacklist.
Andrew Perez
Aug 6
31
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
4
Share
NEWS: A New Trump Rule Could Help Big Oil Crush The Climate Movement
A rule backed by oil interests tries to keep retirees’ savings locked in climate-threatened assets. Meanwhile, the government says the military must av…
David Sirota
Aug 5
24
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
NEWS: A New Trump Rule Could Help Big Oil Crush The Climate Movement
A rule backed by oil interests tries to keep retirees’ savings locked in climate-threatened assets. Meanwhile, the government says the military must av…
David Sirota
Aug 5
24
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
some terrific news
Friends: When I first asked you to subscribe to TMI, I told you that we would be focused on impact journalism. I told you that we needed subscriber sup…
David Sirota
Aug 4
42
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
19
some terrific news
Friends: When I first asked you to subscribe to TMI, I told you that we would be focused on impact journalism. I told you that we needed subscriber sup…
David Sirota
Aug 4
42
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
19
Share
GUARDIAN: GOP Is Forcing Americans To Return To Unsafe Workplaces
America has rigged its economy and its laws to deliberately punish workers who try to refuse to return to virus-plagued workplaces.
David Sirota
Aug 3
22
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
GUARDIAN: GOP Is Forcing Americans To Return To Unsafe Workplaces
America has rigged its economy and its laws to deliberately punish workers who try to refuse to return to virus-plagued workplaces.
David Sirota
Aug 3
22
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
Share
The TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/2/20 (Exclusive For Subscribers)
The TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/2/20 Stuff TMI reported this week: • Senate GOP Copied & Pasted Cuomo’s Corporate Immunity Law Word-For-Word • Monopol…
David Sirota
Aug 2
7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
5
The TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/2/20 (Exclusive For Subscribers)
The TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/2/20 Stuff TMI reported this week: • Senate GOP Copied & Pasted Cuomo’s Corporate Immunity Law Word-For-Word • Monopol…
David Sirota
Aug 2
7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
5
Share
© 2020 David Sirota. See
privacy
and
terms
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts