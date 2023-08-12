Too Much Information
Trump just installed a former RNC chair to lead the board that oversees USPS -- now the agency faces allegations that it is being used to rig the 2020 …
David Sirota
10 hr 4
Centrist Democrats and Republicans once pointed to Europe as the example of why single-payer wouldn’t work. Things look different today.
Walker Bragman
Aug 13 8
The American Hospital Association is boosting its "friend in Washington" Rep. Richie Neal — as he blocks surprise billing reform.
Donald Shaw
Aug 12 2
Democratic legislators are targeting the financial industry -- but their party’s governor is helping the industry as it frantically lobbies in Albany.
Matthew Cunningham-Cook
Aug 11 2
Mass shootings have prompted a push to divest from firearms manufacturers — now the gun lobby is praising a Labor Department proposal that could deflat…
Julia Rock
Aug 10 2
Editor’s Note: In response to reader feedback, we’ve added a new section called “Follow That Story” to the Weekend Reading List for subscribers. This s…
David Sirota
Aug 9 1
One of the finalists in Joe Biden’s “veepstakes” is a longtime investor in fossil fuels, financial disclosures reveal.
Walker Bragman
Aug 7 4
Antone Melton-Meaux’s campaign has routed 78 percent of its spending through anonymous vendors to get around DCCC blacklist.
Andrew Perez
Aug 6 4
A rule backed by oil interests tries to keep retirees’ savings locked in climate-threatened assets. Meanwhile, the government says the military must av…
David Sirota
Aug 5
Friends: When I first asked you to subscribe to TMI, I told you that we would be focused on impact journalism. I told you that we needed subscriber sup…
David Sirota
Aug 4 19
America has rigged its economy and its laws to deliberately punish workers who try to refuse to return to virus-plagued workplaces.
David Sirota
Aug 3 1
The TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/2/20 Stuff TMI reported this week: • Senate GOP Copied & Pasted Cuomo’s Corporate Immunity Law Word-For-Word • Monopol…
David Sirota
Aug 2 5
